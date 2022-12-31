Community Prayer Event Is January 1st

District Elder Tommy Pittman, Sr., President of The Empowerment in Action Organization, along with all members of the organization, are inviting the citizens of Dillon County to join us in our first community event for 2023. We are calling for an evening of city-wide prayer for our county. Our organization is made up of local ministers that care about our community and most are also a part of the Dillon County Ministerial Alliance.

We invite all pastors and ministers to help us as we stand for Christ and the betterment of our county as a whole. Not only are we calling all pastors/ministers, we are calling all church congregations and citizens of Dillon County (Dillon, Latta, and Lake View).

This event is scheduled for Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse grounds. It is our sincere prayer that you all will make this event a priority as we are working to promote love, unity and proclaim the message of Jesus Christ!