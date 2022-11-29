Small Business Saturday Is November 26

The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC), the state’s premier provider of business assistance to small business owners and entrepreneurs, announces Saturday, November 26, is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

“Please join the SC SBDC in supporting this annual holiday shopping tradition here in South Carolina—just one part of the larger Shop Small Movement that supports small businesses every day and everywhere,” said SC SBDC State Director Michele Abraham.

What is Small Business Saturday?

Small Business Saturday was first launched in 2010 to help small businesses recover from the recession. It was an immediate success, leading to the U.S. Senate passing a resolution in 2011 to recognize the first Saturday after Thanksgiving as an annual holiday shopping tradition to support the small brick and mortar stores lining downtown Main Streets and in neighborhoods across America. It also helps customers who want access to unique products and experiences in their community, and local economies that benefit from successful small businesses. Small Business Saturday falls within the busiest holiday shopping season of the year and is designed as a counterpoint to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which typically favor big box retail stores and large online merchants. Now in its 12th year, the initiative has spread across the country and even abroad, emphasizing the value that small businesses bring to their local communities.

Reasons to Shop Small

· Economic benefits – When shopping locally, $68 for every $100 stays in the community, while only $43 stays in the community when shopping non-locally.

· Community well-being – Small businesses create jobs for residents, donate money to non-profits, invest in local schools, and so much more.

· Personalized service – Many local business owners have a passion for their work and a commitment to their craft that goes far beyond their desire for financial gain. They view their customers as people, not just as sales opportunities. Small businesses are in a unique position to develop personal relationships with their customers, which translates to meeting needs and exceeding expectations.

· Keep dollars in the local economy – Thriving small businesses help create thriving communities. Many small businesses needed to close their doors because of the pandemic. Those businesses that survived need support now more than ever. The support they receive from the community now will help them to continue to rebound and thrive in the future.

· Environmental sustainability – Shopping locally also has significant environmental benefits. Items purchased online must be shipped countless miles in fuel-consuming vehicles before they arrive at your door. For consumers who want to reduce their carbon footprint and overall ecological impact, a short trip to a local shop is a green alternative.

