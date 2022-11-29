CareSouth Gets Telehealth Program of Excellence Award

CareSouth Carolina was presented the Telehealth Program of Excellence Award at the 10th Annual Telehealth Summit in Charleston on November 9-10. CareSouth Carolina Associate Medical Director Jeri Andrews and Reaching Out and Delivering Services (ROADS) Telehealth Provider Staci Cassidy were on hand to receive the award, which was presented by S.C. Lt. Governor Pamela Evette.

CareSouth Carolina was nominated for the award for its expansion of school based telehealth services. Also, during the summit there was a viewing of the “House-calls: Healthcare in the Digital Age Documentary” that was produced by SC ETV. The documentary takes a deep dive into the telehealth world and how we are using technology to visit patients virtually.

CareSouth Carolina started telehealth before COVID by partnering with our local schools to give students and families access to quality, convenient healthcare access. Since COVID, Telehealth has played a vital role at CareSouth Carolina by offering treatment for our patients no matter where they are located.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.