PHOTO GALLERY: Shop Small Saturday

Santa made his first appearance in Dillon County at Shop Small Saturday. where he encouraged the public to shop at local small businesses this holiday season. A market was held and visitors could also obtain a passport, where they were directed to local businesses who were participating. The event was hosted by the City of Dillon Downtown Development Office. Here are a few photos from the event.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

