SCDPS Urges Caution During Thanksgiving Travel Period

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is urging motorists that are planning to travel this Thanksgiving week to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. In addition to anticipated heavy traffic, you can expect to see an increased presence by South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers and State Transport Police Officers leading into and throughout the travel period, which begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 and ends at midnight on Sunday, November 27.

“Our troopers and officers will be working with local law enforcement to ensure everyone traveling makes it to the Thanksgiving table this year,” said SCDPS Director, Robert G. Woods IV. “If you are traveling during this busy holiday period, please allow yourself extra time to get to your destination.”

There were 1,445 crashes during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period, resulting in 13 deaths on South Carolina roadways.

“The SC Highway Patrol plans to have additional Troopers on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday period to help with the increase in traffic,” said SC Highway Patrol Colonel Chris Williamson. “Troopers will also focus on those violations that historically lead to deadly collisions including driving under the influence, distracted and aggressive driving, speeding, and failure to buckle up.”

In addition to regular motoring public enforcement, the department will also focus on commercial motor vehicle traffic safety.

“State Transport Police officers will focus their efforts primarily in high-crash corridors, ensuring large trucks are in compliance with state and federal safety standards,” said State Transport Police Colonel Dean Dill. “Additionally, our officers will be working to ensure that commercial vehicle drivers are operating within the speed limit, driving defensively, and wearing seatbelts.”

Motorists can monitor traffic conditions anytime using the Department of Public Safety’s Real-Time Traffic Information page.