SUMMONS AND NOTICE: C/A NO. 2022-CP-17-00449 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., Plaintiff vs. The Personal Representative

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

C/A NO. 2022-CP-17-00449 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., Plaintiff vs. The Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown, of the Estate of Roosevelt Mcrae, Defendant . TO THE DEFENDANT(S): THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, IF ANY, WHOSE NAME IS UNKNOWN, OF THE ESTATE OF ROOSEVELT MCRAE; YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned at his office, 2838 Devine Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29205, within thirty (30) days after service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and, if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in this action was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on October 5, 2022. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an action has been commenced and is now pending in the Circuit Court upon the complaint of the above named Plaintiff against the above Defendant(s) for the purpose of claiming and repossessing collateral, which secures the repayment of a certain Contract bearing date of March 21, 2016 and given and delivered by Defendant(s) Roosevelt Mcrae to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. in the original principal sum of Ninety Five Thousand Two Hundred Ninety Two and 52/100 Dollars ($95,292.52). Said collateral is described as a 2016 CLAY VIN # WHC022012GAAB mobile home and is located in the County of Dillon, South Carolina. RILEY POPE & LANEY, LLC 2838 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205 (803) 799-9993 Attorneys for Plaintiff 4810.