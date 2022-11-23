NOTICE OF SPECIAL

REFEREE SALE

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022CP1700212

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee against Myra C. Bethea, et al., the Special Referee for Dillon County, or his/her agent, will sell on December 6, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., at Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and in or near Little Rock, South Carolina, and being shown as Lot 14, Block E on a plat prepared by J.W. Hamer dated December 1909 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 4 at page 19. Sad lot measures fifty (50) feet on he southwestern side of Third Street (now Worship Street) and extends back therefrom for a distance of one

hundred fifty (150) feet. TMS Number: 032-15-12-006. Property Address: 2305 Worship Street, Little Rock, SC 29567. This being the same property released to the Estate of Ethel Mae Rowell, Myra Rowell Bethea, Michael Anthony Rowell, Maxie Leon Rowell, Jr., Timothy Fitzgerald Rowell, and Ronald Tyrone Rowell by deed of distribution from the estate of Maxie Rowell, dated February 24, 2022, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County February 25, 2022, in Deed Book 738 at Page 173. TERMS OF SALE: FOR CASH. The Special Referee will require a deposit of 5% of the bid amount in cash or certified funds, which is to be applied on the purchase price upon compliance with the bid. Interest on the balance of the bid at 11.5% shall be paid to the day of compliance. In case of noncompliance within 30 days, after the sale, the deposit of 5% is to be forfeited and applied to Plaintiff’s judgment debt and the property re-advertised for sale upon the same

terms at the risk of the former highest bidder. Purchaser to pay for deed recording fees and deed stamps.

Deficiency judgment not being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Should Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent fail to appear on the day of sale, the property shall not be sold, but shall be re-advertised and sold at some convenient sales day thereafter when Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent, is present. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and easements and restrictions of record. Any sale pursuant to this order is without warranty of any kind. Neither Plaintiff nor Court warrant title to any third-party purchaser. All third-party purchasers are made parties to this actionand are deemed to have notice of all matters disclosed by the public record, including the status of title. See Ex parte Keller, 185 S.C. 283, 194 S.E. 15 (1937); Wells Fargo Bank, NA v. Turner, 378 S.C. 147, 662 S.E.2d 424 (Ct. App. 2008). Harry Easterling, Jr., Special Referee, Dillon County.