NOTICE OF SALE
Dillon Storage Center
1107 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dillon, SC 29536
(843) 845-8113
Personal property consisting of furniture, TVs, clothes, boxes, household goods and other personal property used in home, office or garage will be sold or otherwise disposed of at public sales on the dates & times indicated below to satisfy Owners Lien for rent & fees due in accorrdance with South Carolina Lien Law, Title 39, Chapter 20. All items or spaces may not be available for
rdance with South Carolina Lien Law, Title 39, Chapter 20. All items or spaces may not be available for sale. Credit or debit cards ONLY for all purchases & tax resale certificates required, if applicable. OWNER RETAINS THE RIGHT TO BID.
250 Vickers, Kameelah
A42 Jones, Shanesha
B14 Harley, Chalonda
C21 Cooper, Brandy N
E3 Pugh, Larone
Auction will be held at www.lockerfox.com and will end on or after 10:30 a.m. EST on 12/1/2022.
