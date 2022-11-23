Notice: Eminent Domain-Hwy. 41 North (SC 41) and Road 30 (S-17-30) Project

NOTICE TO Citizens of Dillon County: Pursuant to the South Carolina Eminent Domain Procedure Act, Section 28-2-70(c), Code of Laws of South Carolina, 1976, as amended, notice is hereby given that entry by personnel of the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be made in the area of the road described below, for such purposes as topographic surveys, subsurface exploration, environmental-related studies, and for the gathering of any other data necessary for the planning, development of location alternatives, design, property acquisition, and construction of a highway project.

This particular project includes intersection improvements at Hwy 41 North (SC 41) and Road 30 (S-17-30). It is anticipated that additional right of way will be required for this project. More specific information about the project may be obtained by contacting Program Manager Brian Dix, at 803-737-1085, in Columbia, South Carolina.