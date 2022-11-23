Home And Industrial Electric And Plumbing Supplies Celebrating 46 Years In Business



Home & Industrial Electric and Plumbing Supplies opened for business in 1976 on the Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

It was owned and operated by Leroy and Helen Hayes.

As their business grew, they began hiring employees. In fact, their son, Lee, worked with them in the afternoons after school.

In 1989 the business moved to 600 Hwy. 301 South, Dillon into a new building.

At that time, they sold plumbing, electrical, and hardware supplies.

In 2017, Lee’s mother, Helen, hurt her back and could no longer help her husband, Leroy, in the business. Therefore, Lee, a successful attorney, felt it was imperative for him to step up and help his father in the business. Lee felt he could not let a successful business go downhill. As Lee had grown up in the business, he knew all about it so it was easy for him to do. However, he does miss practicing law, and he keeps his active bar license current.

Lee has expanded the business to include fishing, RV parts and accessories, automotive, water and refrigeration filters, and mobile home supplies. Home & Industrial stocks any and everything plumbing, electrical, and hardware supplies including water pumps, piping, wire, water heaters, tubs, showers, faucets, AC filters, 5-gallon gas containers, generator cords, pipe insulation, and much, much more.

Lee added the extra products as a way to keep up with the times and be able to serve his valued customers better. To this point, the expanding of our store has received positive feedback from the customers…especially the RV parts and accessories.

He also plans to continue delivery.

“In the past, we have attempted to cater to our valued customers by delivering larger items such as service poles and big orders. We will continue that practice as we want to continue to serve our customers,” Lee said.

Lee feels their customer service sets them apart from chain stores. “I always encourage shopping local as a way to save as the recent increase in the price of gas…it may save more money in the long run. Also, we offer customer service that is hard to match anywhere. Our customer service is aimed at helping the customer. For example: a lot of time customers come into our business and do not know exactly what they want or need. That is where our staff comes in. In a lot of the bigger chain stores, when the same customer walks into their business, and Lee knows from personal experience, they will tell you isle 5 or isle 10 without attempting to help you. This is where Home & Industrial is different from other large chain stores and this benefits our customers,” said Lee.

I will continue to operate Home & Industrial the same as my father. “When I leave my family at home, I come to my second family and home.” My dad uttered those words right before he went into the hospital. Eighteen days later he passed away from covid pneumonia. Lee feels the exact same way. “Home and Industrial is my home. Dillon is my home. My co-workers are my family! We plan on being right here if the good Lord allows us. Hopefully with my same crew and seeing the same and hopefully new customers,” Lee said.

Stop by Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. until 4:55 p.m. and on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 11:55 a.m.

Lee and his staff consisting of Bruce Turnage, Gabriel Jones, Wendell Hines, Miriam Hayes, Jerome King, and Monica Norris invite you to shop with them during their 46th anniversary celebration where you will be treated with prompt, friendly, and courteous service.

A LOOK AT HOME & INDUSTRIAL

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

