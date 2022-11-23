Notice of Hearing
Probate Court of Dillon County
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF DILLON
A Hearing for the Petition for Sale of Property for Dillon County tax map numbers 132-00-00-051 and 105-00-00-043 will take place on December 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Dillon County Probate Court located at 401 W. Main St., Room 2303, Dillon, SC 29536.
Estate: Hazel Berry
Case Number 2022-ES-17-000229
Personal Representative: Joe V. Berry, Jr.
Attorney: E. Leary McKenzie
Address: 204 North First Avenue, PO Box 1686, Dillon, SC 29536
Phone (843) 627-4235; Fax (843) 773-2179.
Dillon, South Carolina
November 3, 2022
Hearing For The Petition For Sale Of Property: Case Number 2022-ES-17-000229
by•
Notice of Hearing