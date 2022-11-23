Hearing For The Petition For Sale Of Property: Case Number 2022-ES-17-000229

Notice of Hearing

Probate Court of Dillon County

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

A Hearing for the Petition for Sale of Property for Dillon County tax map numbers 132-00-00-051 and 105-00-00-043 will take place on December 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Dillon County Probate Court located at 401 W. Main St., Room 2303, Dillon, SC 29536.

Estate: Hazel Berry

Case Number 2022-ES-17-000229

Personal Representative: Joe V. Berry, Jr.

Attorney: E. Leary McKenzie

Address: 204 North First Avenue, PO Box 1686, Dillon, SC 29536

Phone (843) 627-4235; Fax (843) 773-2179.

Dillon, South Carolina

November 3, 2022