Jacqueline Turbeville Squires

09-18-28 11-12-22

She was the youngest daughter of David and Charlotte Jane White Turbeville.

Losing her parents at an early age, she was raised by an older sister, Grace Turbeville Sellers along with her family.

She was a graduate of Latta High School and attended Winthrop College. She was a retired bank teller. She was a member of the Latta United Methodist Church.

Jacqueline was the wife of the late Joseph Thomas Squires, Jr. for over sixty years.

She is survived by her four children: Joseph Thomas Squires, III, Jacqueline Marie Squires, Judith Rebecca Squires and Catherine Jane Squires; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no service. Burial of ashes will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Latta Rescue Squad or the Latta United Methodist Church.

“God gave all men all earth to love, but since our hearts are small or dained for each one spot should prove beloved over all.”— Kipling

Mine was Cornucopia Farm. Thank You Lord.