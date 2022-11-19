DEATH NOTICES:

Ronald Hayes died on Sunday October 30, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Takkia Dawkins died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Lexington County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC, is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 632 Lupo Rd., Lake View, SC.

*

Funeral services for Mr. Darrell Ray Bethea were held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC.

Burial followed in Rest Haven Cemetery, Dillon. Mr. Bethea died on Friday, October 28, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral services for Ronald Lee Hayes will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery, Dillon. Mr. Hayes died on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1108 N.8th Avenue, Dillon, SC.

*

Jo Ellen McKain Parham, 76, passed away at the Mission Hospital Memorial Campus in Asheville, NC, October 28, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. graveside, Thursday, , November 3, at Magnolia Cemetery.

*

Mrs. Bernice Blount died on Monday, November 6, 2022 at Carlyle Senior Care in Fork, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Don Rogers Brown will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at New St. Mark Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery, Florence, SC. Mr. Brown died on Thursday, Nov. 03, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Deborah Ogburn will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Ms. Ogburn died on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral services for Ms. Takkia “Ki Ki” Dawkins were held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Miracle Temple Family Fellowship in Lake View, SC. Burial will follow in the Poplar Creek Cemetery.

Ms. Dawkins died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Lexington County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 632 Lupo Rd., Lake View, SC.

*

Funeral service for Bernice Blount will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 2:00pm at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 2511 East Highway #9, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Roadside Cemetery in Dillon. Mrs. Blount died on Monday November 6, 2022 at Carlyle Senior Care in Fork, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Patricia Gillespie will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2:00pm at Powerhouse Christian Center in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Ms. Gillespie died on Friday November 4, 2022 at her residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 917 W. Main Street, Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral service for Charles Sowells, Sr. will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthews AME Church in Hamer, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mr. Sowells died on Friday November 11, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 305 E. Dargan Street, Dillon, SC.

*

Mrs. Bessie Lee McLaughlin died on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, GA. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Dillon – Sara Lela Carmichael Hopkins, 95, passed away at Pruitt Health Care at the Pines in Dillon, November 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, November 18, 2022 in the Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the Funeral Home.