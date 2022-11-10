Under 1 Roof – Holiday Shopping, Gourmet Foods, Charitable Giving, Victorian Entertainment

The 41st Annual Dickens Christmas Show and Festivals is right around the corner, November 10, 11, 12, and 13 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The event is one of the few in the nation that continued as scheduled during the COVID endemic. Moreover, the show started forty-plus years ago to attract tourists during the shoulder season.



Most recently, the show received the award for being the 4th Classic and Craft Show for the Contemporary Category in the Nation. Along with being a multi-year winner of Top Twenty Events by the Southeast Tourism Society, Sunshine Artist Magazine named Dickens as one of the Top 200 Shows in America.

At the Dickens Christmas Show and Festivals, experience a step back in time with a wide range of events from Scrooge’s Hunt for the Missing Presents-Scavenger Hunt, and Sherlock Holmes Murder Mysteries with a concentration on the Victorian period. Attendees will experience a little bit of everything – just like in a Victorian Marketplace. Mimes, magicians, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future will be strolling throughout the show floor as they shop. We are pleased to announce the return of Suzanne and Jim as they perform holiday selections…old and new.

In addition, we are welcoming back our Victorian Holiday Teas. The teas are known as a recreation of a true English tradition. The event will include an authentic flair of festive music, and a divine feast, also featuring Mr. Scrooge- the crotchety non-believer from Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol. Scrooge is played by Howard Burnham.

﻿Our Victorian Shopper’s Marketplace is a gift-givers paradise with unique and custom finds for everyone. Along with shopping and entertainment, one-third of the show floor promotes charitable giving. Why is this important? All charities keep 100% of the funds taken in. The charities are located in the Festival’s area and included are the following.

Santa’s Castle & North Pole Post Office

This spectator event takes place in a three-dimensional Victorian Castle setting, complete with turrets and iron gates heavily bedecked in holiday décor. A collection of three-dimensional Golden Knights that add a historic touch to the scene. Inside, Santa can be found waiting for children both good and bad who are eager to inform him of their Christmas wishes. The Castle provides the opportunity for parents and grandparents to preserve the memory of their precious little ones with Santa, through pictures.

﻿Finding time to make your mental and emotional health a TOP priority is difficult for many. Souls of Service Rescue makes the unthinkable- obtainable, as they help people shift gears to doing what they LOVE as opposed to doing what they must do. Souls of Service Rescue provides draft or workhorses a haven from being slaughtered, as the staff works vigorously to find forever homes for the therapy horses.

Festival of Trees is a 39-Year-Old Festival, comprised of Fifty Fabulous Christmas Trees in various styles, shapes, and colors that range from classic red and gold to sports themes, Santa themes, toy themes…you name it. Each year the trees seem to get more Beautiful!

100% of all the Tree Sales, go to Coastal Carolina University’s (CCU) LIFE Program. CCU is a four-year, tuition-based, post-secondary education, and transition program for young adults who have mild to moderate intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. The LIFE Program prepares students with the skills required to complete their post-secondary education, gain meaningful employment, and live productive adult lives.

Festival of Tables features Fifty Gorgeous Centerpieces, each one Completely Different from the next. They can range from Holiday –Themed Creations to beautiful Floral Designs that will enhance any space, from homes to offices.

Making a difference doesn’t stop with mankind. Waccamaw Animal Rescue Mission (WARM), needs support not only during the holidays but year-round too. As an animal rescue mission, 100% of the funds raised go to WARM’s mission to provide for their animal. WARM is a no-kill animal rescue that is primarily responsible to house all rescues from domestic to farm animals, providing food…even if special dietary needs are required.

Festival of Wreaths

This holiday season, Kiwanis hopes to receive the support necessary continue its ongoing literacy programs, from simply reading to rapt kids or initiating a book machine at a local elementary school; or design and equip the next major playground in the Myrtle Beach area. Contributions big and small, monetary or tangible, will help us meet our mission.

A plethora of 50 Beautiful Wreaths, each bedecked in different decors. The wreaths range from lit to unlit as well as designs of plush green to those flocked with snow. After visiting the Festival of Wreaths, you are destined to find something special to adorn a door, fireplace, or wall. While strolling this Festival, all wreaths are beautifully displayed on Victorian-themed white doors that are trimmed in red.

Festival of Stockings

Five, three-dimensional Victorian double-sided Fireplaces provide the perfect background for the display of Fifty Massive Victorian Stockings that create this Festival. The Stockings range from color scheme to color scheme, from Disney to Traditional… and on and on. Each stocking has its unique look, is decorated by artists, and is filled with all sorts of presents and treasures.

All Stocking sales go to A Father’s Place whose mission is to assist fathers free of charge to become more present dads. The program offered costs $2,500 per father/participant and 100% of all Stocking sales funds the project. Meanwhile, fathers must agree to take part in a transformational 6-month program. Over 200 men per year complete Grad-U-Up-TION, which provides the opportunity for dads to find employment, give back to their communities, and so much more.

The Festival of Worlds

This year’s Festival of Worlds is comprised of a plethora of sponsoring organizations throughout the Grand Strand. We invite you to experience…holiday dishes from around the world!

Myrtle Beach PTFO Scholarship Fund is serving scrumptious Italian cuisine, provided by Angelo’s Steak & Pasta.

Myrtle Beach High School PTFO Scholarship Fund is designed to grant graduating Horry County students scholarships for any higher education institution. The students must meet the scholarship’s criteria and apply. Last year, 6 students were awarded scholarships. This year’s goal is to raise a minimum of $5,000 to fund future graduates’ scholarships to pay for their school of choice of higher education.

The Vietnamese Buddhist Association of Myrtle Beach is a great place to relax, recharge, and eat tasty Vietnamese holiday foods, while on your shopping break. The Vietnamese Community is providing holiday delights.

The Vietnamese Buddhist Association of Myrtle Beach is an organization whose mission is religion. The association welcomes all for meditation and dhamma talk.

SOS Care offers Festival of Worlds guest mouth-watering baked delights, provided by Benjamin’s Bakery.