Election Day Is November 8: Here’s What’s On The Ballot

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8th. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

One does not have to choose a political party in this race. Voters will be able to choose their candidates from all political parties unless they vote a straight party ticket.

Each race will have an opportunity for a voter to write in a candidate of their choice if they wish to cast a vote for anyone who is not on the ballot.

The ballot will have the following:

Governor and Lieutenant

Governor

You may vote for One.

Henry McMaster / Pamela Evette (Republican)

Bruce Reeves / Jessica Ethridge (Libertarian)

Joe Cunningham / Tally Parham Casey ( Democratic)

Secretary of State

You may vote for One.

Mark Hammond (Republican)

Rosemounda Peggy Butler (Democratic )

State Treasurer

You may vote for One.

Curtis Loftis (Republican)

Sarah E Work (Alliance)

Attorney General

You may vote for One.

Alan Wilson (Republican)

Comptroller General

You may vote for One.

Richard Eckstrom (Republican)

State Superintendent

of Education

You may vote for One.

Patricia M Mickel (Green)

Ellen Weaver ( Republican)

Lisa Ellis (Alliance)

Lisa Ellis (Democratic)

Commissioner of

Agriculture

You may vote for One.

Chris Nelums (United Citizens)

David Edmond (Green)

Hugh Weathers (Republican)

U.S. Senate 2

You may vote for One.

Tim Scott (Republican)

Krystle Matthews (Democratic)

U.S. House of

Representatives District 07

You may vote for One.

Russell Fry (Republican)

Daryl W Scott (Democratic)

State House of

Representatives District 55

You may vote for One.

Michael Copland (Independence)

Robert Norton (Republican)

Jackie E Hayes (Democratic)

Probate Judge

You may vote for One.

Teresa Campbell Smith (Democratic)

Auditor

You may vote for One.

Joy R Snipes (Democratic)

County Treasurer

You may vote for One.

Jamie Calhoun Estes (Democratic)

Soil and Water District

Commission

You may vote for Two, less then Two, but not more than Two.

Joe Hayes (Nonpartisan)

Bruce G. Price Jr. (Nonpartisan)

County Council

There will be three Dillon County Council races:

District Five

Kenny Cook (Democratic)

Richard Talbert (Republican)

District Six

Robbie Coward (Democratic)

District Seven

Stevie Grice (Democratic)

Statewide Constitutional

Amendments

Must Section 36(A), Article III of the Constitution of this State, relating to the General Reserve Fund, be amended so as to provide that the General Reserve Fund of five percent of general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year must be increased each year by one-half of one percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year until it equals seven percent of such revenues? Explanation A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must keep in the General Reserve Fund (its “rainy day” fund) from 5% of the previous year’s revenue to 7% of the previous year’s revenue.

Yes

No

Must Section 36(B), Article III of the Constitution of this State be amended so as to provide that the Capital Reserve Fund of two percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year be increased to three percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year and to provide that the first use of the Capital Reserve Fund must be to offset midyear budget reductions? Explanation A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must appropriate to the Capital Reserve Fund (the “reserve and capital improvements” fund) from 2% of the previous year’s revenue to 3% of the previous year’s revenue and require that the Capital Reserve Fund’s first priority is to offset midyear budget cuts at state agencies.

Yes

No