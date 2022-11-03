South Carolinians Vote Early In Record Numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (November 3, 2022) – The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers yesterday. By the end of the day on Wednesday, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early. Additionally, approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued. All told, 431,000 South Carolinians have already voted in the 2022 General Election. With three days left of early voting totals remaining to report, the SEC expects pre-election day turnout to continue to rise significantly.

Early Voting Ends Saturday, November 5

Any voter who has not yet voted can still visit an early center in their county during the early voting period and vote in person like they would at their polling place on election day.

Times: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Locations: Check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office.

Review your sample ballot at scVOTES.gov.

Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

The Return Deadline for Absentee Ballots is 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot was 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28th.

If you have an absentee ballot and have not yet returned it, return it as soon as possible.

Be sure to complete the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed before returning it.

Anyone age 18 or older can witness your signature.

Consider returning your ballot in person to ensure it is received before the deadline.

You must present Photo ID when returning an absentee ballot in person.

You can return your ballot by mail but be aware of U.S. Postal Service transit times.

Ballots mailed close to election day risk not being delivered to the county voter registration office in time to be counted.

Find more information at scVOTES.gov to learn about exceptions for military and overseas voters and how an Immediate Family Member or an Authorized Representative can assist you with returning your absentee ballot.

Voting on Election Day, November 8

Polling places will be open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Review your sample ballot and check your polling place at scVOTES.gov.

Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote

Early and absentee voting totals are updated daily on scVOTES.gov. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information on voter registration and elections in South Carolina.