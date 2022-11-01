Local COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Listed

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-3p

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Dillon County Health Department

1016 Old Latta Hwy.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Friday, November 4, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Dillon County Health Department

1016 Old Latta Hwy.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.