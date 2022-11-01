Local COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Listed

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9a-3p
Latta Center
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Dillon County Health Department
1016 Old Latta Hwy.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Friday, November 4, 2022
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Dillon County Health Department
1016 Old Latta Hwy.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.