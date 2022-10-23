DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral service for Mr. Alvin Rogers will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 11:00am at Ark of Safety House of Prayer in Dillon, SC. Mr. Rogers died on Friday October 14, 2022 at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Ms. Joyce Carmichael will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 3:00pm at New Spring Hill AME Church in Dillon, SC. Ms. Carmichael died on Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at her residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 900 Shady Circle, Lake View, SC.

*

Funeral service for Victoria Taylor Brown will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 3:00pm at St. Matthew AME Church in Hamer, SC. Ms. Brown died on Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.