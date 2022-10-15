Rufus D. Cottingham, Jr., 90, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Dillon First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church

Born in Dillon County, April 20, 1932, he was the son of the late Rufus D. Cottingham, Sr. and Katie Hamilton Cottingham. He was a US Army Veteran and was a member of the Dillon First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Beth L. Cottingham of Dillon; daughter, Linda Cottingham of Tennessee; step-children, Chad Hensley (Theresa) of Latta and Keena Hyatt of Dillon; 4 step-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded death by his parents, Rufus D. & Katie Cottingham; and a sister, Edna C. Sapp.