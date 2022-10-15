Help For Veterans Health Fair Is Thursday

The annual Help For Veterans Health Fair will be held on Thursday, October 20th from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, located at 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon.

The health fair is for veterans and their families. Veterans and vendors will receive a free chicken bog meal. All others can purchase a meal. Tickets are available from Help For Veterans members, plates may be purchased at the back door of the Wellness Center on that day from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and there will be many free services offered at the health fair as well as a great deal of free information. Door prizes will be given away.

Some of the vendors include the following: CareSouth Carolina, S.C. Thrive, Service Member Family Care, Welvista, American Legion, VFW, Dillon County Health Initiative, Tender Care Home Health Care, Southeastern Regional Medical Center, ECHO, Woodmen of the World, Anderson Brothers Bank, Florence Visitng Nurses, Southeastern Wound Healing Center, Department of Social Service, Housing Authority of Florence, Pee Dee Coalition, McLeod Health, The Dillon Herald, Help For Veterans, City of Dillon Wellness Center, Dillon County Voter Registration, Agape Hospice, and Trinity Behavioral Care.

If anyone wishes to be a vendor at this event, please contact Johnnie Daniels at 843-230-4653 or email him at jd@thedillonherald.com no later than Monday, October 17th. Volunteers are also needed to assist with the chicken bog and to assist in set up and take down as well as other activities during the event. Students with early dismissal who may want to earn service hours may contact Toni Graves about volunteering at the event.

All other volunteers should contact Johnnie Daniels at 843-230-4653 or jd@thedillonherald.com.