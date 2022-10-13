Joseph Henry Martin, 80, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Services were held Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Dillon, SC on December 25, 1941, he was the son to the late Burley Martin and Bessie Reed Smith. Mr. Martin enjoyed the outdoors along with making walking paths through the woods that would last for hours at a time. He loved his family and made sure to share time with each family member to make memories that would last a lifetime. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary Martin of Dillon, SC; sons, Tony Joe Martin of Dillon, SC, Cleaven Martin (Debbie) of Dillon, SC, Joseph Wayne Martin of Latta, SC, Sammy Joe (Heidi) Martin of Latta, SC, Christopher Martin (Ruby) of Latta, SC; daughters, Peggy Graham (Larry) of Latta, SC, Mary Louise Grice (Kevin) of Latta, SC, Windy Causey (Buster, Jr.) of Bennettsville, SC, Rebecca Caulder (David) of Bennettsville, SC, Michelle Martin (Dale) of Latta, SC; brother, David Martin of Latta, SC; 23 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Patty Jean Martin and a granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Martin.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hospice Nurses, Ms. Mary, Ms. Cindy, and Ms. Robin.

A special thank you to Cooper Funeral Home for the excellent services they have provided for all our family and friends.