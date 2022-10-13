Harry Edward Cook, 73, passed away at his residence on Monday, October 3, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Services will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was held Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home. Mr. Cook was born on December 31, 1948 in Dillon, SC to the late Hue Cook and Tiny Rabon Cook. He was retired from Greystone Managment as a maintenance worker.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Patricia Cook; daughter, Missy (Rodney) Berry; son, Allen Biddix; step-son, Bob Biddix; grandchildren, Josey Berry, Jeremiah Biddix, Connor Biddix, and Chloe Biddix; Brothers, Junior Cook, Robert Cook, Carl Cook; Sisters, Kathleen Carabo, Carolyn Stone, and Christine Jackson; Special loved ones, Chris Nolan, David Hatchell, George Smith and Josh Webster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Fred and sisters, Tiny, Josephine, and Pauline.