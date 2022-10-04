Rebecca Stager Named Dillon District Four Teacher Of The Year

Rebecca Stager, gifted and talented teacher at Gordon Elementary School, was named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year at the annual ceremony which was held on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Mrs. Stager and seven colleagues were recognized for their dedication at the annual event. School representatives included: Holli Strickland, East Elementary; Nichole Lewis, South Elementary; Katreia Horne, Stewart Heights Elementary; Heather Moody, Lake View Elementary; Rebecca Stager; Gordon Elementary; Angela Grossetti, Dillon Middle School; Maurice Robinson, Dillon High School; and William Daniels, Lake View High School.

Teachers, administrators and guests gathered in the foyer of the auditorium located at 1738 Highway 301 North at 6:00 p.m. A social time was enjoyed, prior to attendees joining board members in the district training room. D. Ray Rogers, school superintendent, opened the recognition ceremony by welcoming all in attendance. Principals introduced individual school representatives and shared professional accomplishments that made each deserving of recognition. Each of the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year school representatives received a keepsake gift and certificate to The Peddler Steakhouse.

After each school administrator recognized his/her teacher, Mr. Earl Gleason, board chairman, announced the recipient of the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year award. Mrs. Stager received an engraved watch denoting this special honor and a monetary gift. During her introduction, Mike McRae, principal at Gordon Elementary, shared accolades related to Mrs. Stager’s twenty-five (25) years in the profession and her teaching abilities.

In Mrs. Stager’s application, her dedication to the profession and to the students she serves was evident. When describing her philosophy of teaching, she stated, “I believe a good educator must be passionate about teaching, dynamic in lesson delivery, and have good relationships with students and families. I strive for all three. I love teaching. I love to see students learn something new. I love to engage students in learning in such a way that they are excited to come to school. I love when they apply the skills I have taught.” In closing the philosophy section of her application, she reflected, “I acknowledge students’ strengths and work on building their confidence as learners. I believe this is what makes me an outstanding teacher and is what motivates me to continue in education.”

As the district’s representative, Mrs. Stager will be invited to attend professional development trainings especially designed for district honorees and she will have the opportunity to participate in the 2024 State Teacher of the Year competition.

Her application will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education in January. During the 2022-2023 school year, Mrs. Stager will be invited to attend professional development meetings designed especially for district representatives, the State Teacher Forum Conference, and the statewide Teacher of the Year gala.

During this culminating event, the 2024 State Teacher of the Year announcement will be made.

Ray Rogers, district superintendent, closed the presentation ceremony by thanking the teachers for their dedication to the students in Dillon School District Four.

He acknowledged that the work they do on a daily basis, is what makes the difference in the lives of the students. In addition to the gifts received at the ceremony, David Stanley, Horace Mann Retirement Provider, will visit each school and present Teacher of the Year recipients with a monetary award in recognition of their hard work.

Teachers also received ginger ales, compliments of Schafer Distributing, Blenheim Bottling Company, as they left the meeting.