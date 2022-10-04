Dennis Townsend Takes Oath Of Office

DENNIS TOWNSEND takes the oath of office for the Dillon County Council District Two seat with his wife, Tracy, holding the Bible. Dillon County Clerk of Court Gwen Hyatt administered the oath as Interim County Administrator Claude Graham looked on. Townsend is the first Republican elected in Dillon County. On being the first elected Republican, Townsend said, “It is indeed an honor and privilege to be elected as the first Republican official in the history of Dillon County. I am thankful and appreciative of the trust given to me from all the voters who supported me and the many friends who helped me. I look forward to serving the citizens of Dillon County as Councilman.” Townsend was serving as mayor of the Town of Lake View at the time of his election. He resigned to take his seat on County Council. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)