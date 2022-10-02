NOTICE OF SALE

CIVIL ACTION

NO. 2019-CP-17-00161

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture. Taureeq N. Bradley, as Personal Representative of the Estate of J.C. McCray, deceased; The Personal Representatives, if any, whose names are unknown, of the Estate of Roberta G. McCray, deceased; any other Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of J.C. McCray, deceased, and Roberta G. McCray, deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons enti-

tled to claim through them, and all unknown persons with any right, title, or interest in the property subject of this matter, also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe, and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe; Levi Brown; Larry Horne; Wallace Horne; Queen Wilson; and Dorothy Felton, I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on October 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land with improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, as more fully appears on a Boundary Survey prepared for J.C. McCray and Roberta G. McCray by William E. Hayes, PLS, dated July 14, 2003, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 36 at Page 18. The said lot is bounded on the northeast by S.C. Highway #9; on the southeast by Hargrove; on the southwest by Jeff Price and on the northwest by Cooper. For a more exact description the aforesaid plat is hereby incorporated herein and made a part hereof.

This being the property conveyed to J.C. McCray and Roberta G. McCray by Deed of Raymond T. Stephens et al., and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 377 at Page 27 on August 26, 2003.

TMS#: 032-00-00-041

Property Address: 2359 Hwy 9 West, Dillon, South Carolina 29536

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLONCOUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his/her bid, in cash or equivalent as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to cost and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee for Dillon County may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder).

For complete terms of sale, attention is drawn to the Judgment of Foreclosure and Order for Sale on file with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County.

A personal deficiency judgment being waived, bidding will not remain open. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.375% per annum.

Should the Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney or agent fail to appear on sales day, the property shall not be sold, but shall be readvertised and sold at some convenient sales day thereafter when the Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney or agent is present.

Plaintiff does not warrant its title search to purchasers at foreclosure sale or other third parties, who should have their own title search performed on the subject property. Purchaser is responsible for the preparation and filing of their deed.

Robert E. Lee,

Special Referee for Dillon County

HARRELL, MARTIN & PEACE, P.A.

Taylor A. Peace #100206

135 Columbia Avenue

Post Office Box 1000

Chapin, South Carolina 29036

(803) 345-3353

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF