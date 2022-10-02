STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

FOR THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT SUMMONS

(Automobile Collision/Negligence)

(Jury Trial Requested)

CASE NO.: 2022-CP-17-00392

Elizabeth A. Price, Plaintiff, vs.

Rufus F. Jones, Defendant.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend the action(s) set forth in the Complaint herein, a copy of which is served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer or Motion to the said Complaint on the Joye Law Firm at 2050 Corporate Centre Drive, Suite 140, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of service, and if you fail to appear and defend within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

JOYE LAW FIRM, L.L.P.

By: s/Fay K. Johnson,

Fay Kathleen Johnson

C. Bar No.:10447.

2050 Corporate Centre Drive,

Suite 140, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

Office: (843) 215-3100;

Fax: (843) 215-2245;

Email: fjohnson@joyelawfirm.com,

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

This 23rd Day of August, 2022.