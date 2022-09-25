Services for Rebecca (Becky) Marie Hunt Carter will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Union Baptist Church with burial in Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, September 5, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Carter, 67, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born February 21, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio to Glenna Lee Wisecup Hunt and Dale Edward Hunt she attended Liberty-Union Schools in Baltimore, Ohio until December 1970, when she moved to Dillon, SC. She graduated from Dillon High School in 1973 with honors, and attended and graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College with an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1975. She started working at St. Eugene Community Hospital in July 1975 where she worked until December 1989. She then worked as a school nurse for Latta Schools from January 1, 1989. She married Ronald Lynn Carter Janaury 7, 1977 and they raised four children together. While at Latta schools, Becky was nominated for School Nurse of the Year. She was involved in Girl Scouts, as a Brownie leader, she helped coach her children’s soccer team, was involved in helping with the Latta Recruiter Program. She was an active member of Latta United Methodist Church and Union Baptist Church.

Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie; and her parents.

Survivors include her children, Ronald Lynn Carter, Jr. (Kathryn), Amy Lee Roberts (Kevin), Jonathan Chad Carter (Tiffany), and Danette Powers (Rodney); grandchildren, Austin, Katelynn, Jacob, & Maggie Roberts, Ronald Lynn Carter, III, Sydney Marie, and James Thomas (Tommy) Carter, Eastin & Savannah Carter, Anna Powers and Damon Carter; brothers, Larry, Terry, and Richard Hunt; sister-in-law, Judy McLean (Bobby); brother-in-law, Tracy Carter (Dot); niece, Dawn Coleman (Jay) and other nieces and nephews; also her special cousin, Cindy Baker; she is survived by her fur-babies, Molly and Tommy.

Memorials may be made to the Latta United Methodist Church, 306 N. Marion St., Latta, SC 29565, Union Baptist Church, 7231 Old Ebenezer Road, Latta, SC 29536, or to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.