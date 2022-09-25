Maxine McKenzie Tyndall, 89, passed away at her home September 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery, Rev. Harold Cooke officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday, Septmber 17, 2022, at Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon.

Maxine was born October 6, 1932 in Dillon County, the daughter of the late John Grady McKenzie and Lucille Coleman McKenzie. She was a bookkeeper for years for Edwards Oil Company and Battle Oil Company. She later became an Administrative Assistant for Marion/Dillon Alcohol and Drug Abuse for over twenty years. Maxine was a member of the McLeod Medical Center – Dillon Auxiliary for over 20 years.

Mrs. Tyndall is survived by her son, Kenneth D. Tyndall (Robert Ward); sister, Christine M. Carmichael of Hamer, SC; brothers, Grady Richard “Dick” McKenzie (Kay) of Dillon, SC, Jimmy Ray McKenzie of Santee, SC, Dr. Michael McKenzie (Estelle) of Greenwood, SC; sister-in-law, Doris McKenzie of Charleston, SC; and very close friend, Sylvia Webster. She is predeceased by her husband, David Tyndall; sister, Faye M. Arnette; and brother, F. Sherwood McKenzie.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant grove Baptist Church, 1625 Highway 57 South, Dillon, SC 29536 or to Agape Care Hospice, 200 West Harrison St., Suite D, Dillon, SC 29536.

The family extends appreciation to Bobbie Lee, Irene Thompkins, and all of the Agape Staff for their love and support.

