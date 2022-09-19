Vendors And Volunteers Needed For Help For Veterans Health Fair

Vendors and volunteers are being sought for the annual Help For Veterans Health and Information Fair.

The Help For Veterans Health and Information Fair is scheduled for Thursday, October 20 from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center.



Help For Veterans, Inc., of Dillon, was formed in 2016 to help provide various types of assistance to homeless and low-income veterans. Our mission is to provide assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through involvement with the local community and businesses as well as other government and national organizations.

In addition, to help them obtain optimal levels of healthcare, education, and training that will enable the veterans to enter into society at a level the veterans have earned and deserve. Help For Veterans has helped with assistance for bills, temporary shelter, and distribution of food boxes to needy veterans on a regular basis.

The goal of our health and information fair is to promote good health and wellness practices among our local veterans and increase awareness of the services that are available to them locally.

There is no charge to participate in this event, and we ask that all services and information that you provide to veterans on that day be free of charge.

Beverages will be available for vendors throughout the day, and lunch will be provided free of charge for both veterans and vendors.

Volunteers are also needed to assist vendors, serve chicken bog, and other duties throughout the day.

Please return the form below as soon as possible to reserve your spot in the annual health and informaiton fair.

If you have any questions, please contact Johnnie Daniels at 843-230-4653.

Help For Veterans Health And Information Fair Exhibitor Form

Vendor Name __________________________________________

Vendor Address ________________________________________

Contact Name __________________________________________

Contact Number ________________________________________

Contact E-mail _________________________________________

Number of Tables Needed ________________________________

Number of Chairs Needed ________________________________

Electricity Needed _______________________________________

Services, materials, samples, and/or screenings you will provide

______________________________________________________

Exhibitors are responsible for their own release forms, tablecloths, extension cords, signs, etc. Set up begins at 10:00 a.m. Nothing can be nailed, taped,

or attached to the walls or the floor.