SPECIAL REFEREE

NOTICE OF SALE

2022-CP-17-00278

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM Trust 2018-R5 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2018-R5 vs. Daphne Watts a/k/a Daphne C. Watts a/k/a Daphane Watts, individually as Heir or Devisee and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul A. Watts, Deceased; etal., I, the undersigned H. Thad White, Jr, Special Referee for Dillon County, or his designee will sell on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at the County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536. The property to be sold to the highest bidder:

All of that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being about one and a half miles northwest of the Town of Dillon, in Dillon County, South Carolina, and shown and designated as Lot No. Four (4) on a “Map of Lots Surveyed for C.T. McKenzie”, made by M C. Moody, Surveyor, dated April 6, 1959, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 7 at Page 38. The said lot fronts and measures Seventy-Five (75) feet on the Airport Road, and extends back therefrom at the same width for a distance of One Hundred Fifty (150) feet, and is bounded on the north by lands of C.T. McKenzie, on the east by Lot No. 5 now or formerly owned by William T Watson, Jr.; on the south by Airport Road; and on the west by Lot No 3, now owned by Ruth H. McKenzie, formerly owned by Doris Lane Grice.

This being the same property conveyed to Paul A. Watts by deed of Ruth H. McKenzie dated April 25, 1972 and recorded April 25, 1972 in Book 128 at Page 491 in the Office of the Clerk of Court/Register of Deeds for Dillon County.Subsequently, Paul A. Watts died intestate on September 16, 2020, leaving the subject property to his heirs or devisees, namely Daphne Watts a/k/a Daphne C. Watts a/k/a Daphane Watts; Angela Whittington; Michael Paul Watts, as shown in Probate Estate Matter Number 2021-ES-17-00223.

TMS No. 040-14-00-043

Property address: 1031 Airport Road, Dillion, SC 29536

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of said bid is due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding, in certified funds or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. In the event of a third party bidder and that any third party bidder fails to deliver the required deposit in certified (immediately collectible) funds with the Office of the Special Referee, said deposit being due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding on the day of sale, the Special Referee will re-sell the subject property at the most convenient time thereafter (including the day of sale) upon notification to counsel for Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the balance due of the bid within 30 days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder).

No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 12.800% per annum.

The Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale.

The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

This sale is subject to all title matters of record and any interested party should consider performing an independent title examination of the subject property as no warranty is given.

The sale will not be held unless either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent is present at the sale and either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent enters the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this captioned matter. In the alternative, Plaintiff’s counsel, if permitted by the Court, may advise this Court directly of its authorized bidding instructions. In the event a sale is inadvertently held without Plaintiff’s Counsel or Counsel’s bidding agent entering the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this specifically captioned matter, the sale shall be null and void and the property shall be re-advertised for sale on the next available sale date.

Neither the Plaintiff nor its counsel make representations as to the integrity of the title or the fair market value of the property offered for sale. Prior to bidding you may wish to review the current state law or seek the advice of any attorney licensed in South Carolina.

____________________________

H. Thad White, Jr

Special Referee for Dillon County

Scott and Corley, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff