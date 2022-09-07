SLED Arrests Former Dillon Police Officer And Walmart Asset Protection Investigator

Today (Wednesday), agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, S.C., and Justin Kenneth Joe Inman, 37, of Dillon, S.C.

Their charges are:

Jarvis Demaria Graves

* Misconduct in Office

* Blackmail or Extortion – 2 counts

* Criminal Conspiracy – 2 counts

* Acceptance of Bribe by Officers – 2 counts

Justin Kenneth Joe Inman

* Blackmail or Extortion – 2 counts

* Criminal Conspiracy – 2 counts

* Acceptance of Bribe by Officers – 2 counts

The SLED investigation was requested by Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

Details from the investigation from the warrants will appear in Tuesday’s issue.

Graves and Inman were booked at the Dillon County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.