Four People Seeking Election To Latta Town Council

By Betsy Finklea

Four people have filed to run for the unexpired Latta Town Council terms left vacant by the resignations of Councilman Joe Williamson and Councilman Robert McIntyre.

Filing were Brad Coward, Kevin Drawhorn, Brian Mason, and Jarett Taylor.

The election is scheduled for October 11th.

One council seat is for 14 months, and one is for 38 months.

People who wish to vote in the election must be registered by September 9th.