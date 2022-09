Columbia, SC – Thursday, September 1, the South Carolina Mental Health Commission selected Robert Bank, MD, to serve as interim state director for the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH). Dr. Bank has also agreed to assume operational control of SCDMH on September 15. On August 19, State Director Kenneth Rogers, MD, announced his intention to leave the Agency. Dr. Rogers will spend his remaining time with SCDMH assisting Dr. Bank as he transitions into his new role.