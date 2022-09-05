Fresh Beginnings Gives Out First-Ever Scholarships

SCHOLARSHIPS PRESENTED—On July 24th, the Fresh Beginnings Christian Center gave out their first ever scholarships to three well-deserving students. Cornelia Mace, a graduate of Lake View, committed to attending Spartanburg Methodist College, Keasia McCall, a graduate of Dillon, committed to attend South Carolina State, Treyvon Bellmon graduate of Lake View committed to attending the University of South Carolina. Please pray with us for these students and their success. Pictured above, from left to right, are Pastor Ricky Gilchrist, Cornelia Mace, Keasia McCall, Treyvon Bellmon and Annie Gilchrist. (Contributed Photo)