Services for Dr. Wendy Suzanne Cook were held 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with entombment in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation was held 4:00-5:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wendy, 54, died Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Born in Dillon, SC, November 7, 1967, she was the daughter of Betty Turner Cook and the late Brent Thomas Cook. She was employed by Stewart Heights Elementary School as their Principal.

Survivors include her daughter, Brittney Thompson (Lee) of Dillon; son, Noah Michael Pace of Hamer; grandson, Brentlee Thompson; mother, Betty Cook of Dillon; brother, Kenneth Cook (Teresa) of Dillon; sisters, Debra Cook Williams of Hamer and Tara Gray (Loren) of Rock Hill, SC.

Memorials may be made to Stewart Heights Elementary School, 1001 W. Calhoun St., Dillon, SC 29536, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.