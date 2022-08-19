State Recognizes Work Of DSS Employee Dawnyelle Livingston



The South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month Program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion. Dawnyelle Livingston, Economic Services, Dillon area, was recently named an Employee of the Month.

“I am overwhelmed by the thought of being named Employee of the Month,” she said. “I really enjoy serving at the agency. I am a firm believer in giving my all to meet responsibilities. There are so many South Carolinians in need. I give my wholehearted thanks and appreciation for the recognition.”

Livingston is the supervisor for the Employment Services Performance Coach Unit and has been with the agency for 27 years. She is responsible for training and supporting staff as well as monitoring compliance with the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Work Program policy and procedure.

“Dawnyelle regularly offers to take on more responsibilities and has stepped up to complete one assignment after another without being asked,” her nomination states.

“No one exhibits more obvious ownership of or passion for the TANF program than Dawnyelle. The Division of Employment Services, DSS, and more importantly, the citizens of South Carolina, are lucky to have Dawnyelle in their corner!

Staff selected as part of the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the State Director along with other honorees, a dedicated parking space, a photo and write-up displayed at the State Office and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

The other winners were: Randy Gambrell, Staff & Training Development, Columbia; Billy Bradley Jr., Finance Services, State Office; Jason Pockrus, General Counsel Services, Berkeley County; Natasha Desrochers, Child Welfare Services, Lexington County; Dominick Green, Adult Advocacy Services, Summerville; Souzie Bouges, Child Support Services, Columbia. (adv.)

