James Lockemy To Lead Dillon County History And 250th Anniversary Of The American Revolution Committee

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Council formed a Dillon County History and 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution Committee at a recent meeting and appointed James E. Lockemy as the chairperson.

In his presentation about the need for such a committee, Lockemy said that one might wonder what Dillon County formed in 1910 had to do with the American Revolution. However, battles were fought on the land where Dillon County now exists.

He showed a copy of a Dillon County history published about 45 years ago and said that so much has changed.

Lockemy talked about an initiative in the state that Dillon County can be a part of without costing any money—the 250th

(Sestercentennial) Anniversary of the American Revolution Commission. It covers from 1770, when the Boston Massacre occurred until 1783, when the treaty was signed ending the American Revolution. Many counties have already started because the legislature passed a statute creating a commission statewide and it authorized every county to create a committee. Markers could be erected where battles were and where things happened related to the American Revolution. The governor has created a Liberty Trail from the mountains to the sea where one can go and see places of importance where things occurred during that period of time.

Nearby places with commissions are Darlington and Hartsville and other places have commissions. He asked council to pass an ordinance just to create the commission with a chairperson and then let the chairperson come back with some names for council to approve to begin working with the statewide commission to identify areas of Dillon County where significant things occurred that included all races of people.

He said there was Revolutionary War activity near Harllee’s Bridge, two things close to Lattta, and couple of things that happened close to Bear Swamp that are footnotes because no one has developed them. Over one third of the battles of the whole war occurred in South Carolina. He said they will be part of the big celebration in 2026, but he envisions having signs on I-95 to come and see the markers and historical sites where these things occurred and the importance to the freedom of this country. He said it could say “Welcome to Dillon County: The Gateway of the American Revolution.:” Dillon County will be the first county they enter on I-95.

He passed out a handout with the following points:

—“This committee is established to research the history of Dillon County from the 18th Century to the present.”

—“The committee will look at the county’s entire history—good and bad. This shall include inhabitants of all races and genders and accurately portray their part in the history of this county.”

—“The committee shall work with the South Carolina Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250) and the South Carolina Liberty Trail to highlight the revolutionary war activities that occurred in this area between 1770 and 1783 and beyond if it had an impact on the American Revolution. In addition, the committee shall explore other areas of importance to the history of the county.”

—“The committee shall be made up of diverse individuals in this county to ensure a full picture of this area in history especially American Revolutionary War History. The members shall be appointed by the Dillon County Council.”

—“The committee shall be authorized to seek appropriate grants for the purpose of erecting historical markers and fully showcasing this county’s role in the history of South Carolina and the United States of America.”

—“The chairperson of the committee and/or designees shall report to county council at least every six months on its activities and on more frequent occasions at the call of the county council.”

—“The county will endeavor when money is available in the budget to fund the committee with $10,000 to meet matching money from the State of South Carolina.”

—“The committee with, review by county council, shall develop appropriate ceremonies in Dillon County to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.”

Lockemy said right now they are just asking to create a commission to begin work on Dillon County’s part in history, to work with the state commission, and everyone’s part in the history of this county. Lockemy said he would love to be the chairperson.

Dillon County Council Chairman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea asked for a motion to form the committee and make James Lockemy the chairperson. The motion was made by Councilman Jamal Campbell and seconded by Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins. The vote was unanimous.