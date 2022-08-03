NOTICE OF SALE

Dillon Storage Center

1107 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Dillon, SC 29536

(843) 350-8828

Personal property consisting of furniture, TVs, clothes, boxes, household goods and other personal property used in home, office or garage will be sold or otherwise disposed of at public sales on the dates & times indicated below to satisfy Owners Lien for rent & fees due in accordance with South Carolina Lien Law, Title 39, Chapter 20. All items or spaces may not be available for sale. Credit or debit cards ONLY for all purchases & tax resale certificates required, if applicable. OWNER RETAINS THE RIGHT TO BID.

A8 Chavis, Lori A

A19 Small, John

A40 Malloy, Jasmine C

C14 Frazier, Richenda

C23 Johnson, Demetrius

D17 Moore, Donna

D30 Coker, Pam

Auction will be held at www.storageauctions.com and will end on or after 11:30 AM EST on 8/18/2022.