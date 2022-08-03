HAMER—John Thomas Campbell passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after a brief illness.

Memorial services were held 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Oakland United Methodist Church directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Hamer, SC on September 13, 1943, he was the son of the late James Dargan and Ruth McKellar Campbell. He was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church and grew up in the Oakland Community of Hamer surrounded by countless cousins and friends. John was loved by everyone and treasured his family and friends all of his days. He worked four decades in the textile industry and was as dependable and trustworthy in his employment as he was in his personal life. His vast knowledge of how to repair almost anything was eclipsed only by his brother Everette’s own ability. John was a devoted husband, proud father, and loving grandfather with his finding his fulfillment in his children and grandchildren. He loved telling stories of his days in the Army, childhood memories of family and the farm, and later tales of his Charlotte driving the tractor he handed down.

He had tons of advice for her as she laid out this year’s home garden. John loved the Lord mightily and would talk to any who would listen about how wonderful his God is and rarely parted company with anyone without encouraging them to “take care, praise the Lord, and thank Jesus.”

He also loved to talk about politics despite his daughter Donna’s urging to avoid that topic in polite conversation. To say he will be missed by all blessed to know him is an understatement.

John leaves behind his wife of 48 years Ann along with his daughters Donna Campbell Sellers of Hamer, SC and Dea Alford of McColl, SC, granddaughters Charlotte Sellers (Jordan Mew) of Hamer, SC, Kayla (Alex) Collins of Mullins, SC, and Beth Alford of McColl, SC, and grandson Aaron Alford of Oklahoma.

John’s family has been blessed to come to know and love caregiver Minnie Johnson and would also like to offer special thanks to Dr. Granville Vance, Sandra Hardy, and Nikki Berry of McLeod Dillon Family Medicine along with Susie Owens, Crystal Clark, Keith Graham and Glovannah Gee of Agape Care of South Carolina and special cousins Tim Snipes and Mary D. Rowell.

John was predeceased by his parents, brothers James Everette Campbell and Allan Bryan Campbell, and son Thomas Dargan Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dillon Christian School, PO Box 151, Dillon, SC 29536.