Death Notices

Funeral service for Dinna Jackson will be Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Ms. Jackson passed at her residence in Dillon, SC on Friday, July 22, 2022. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. Visitation will take place Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at 1206 W. Main Street, Apt. 3G, Dillon, SC.

*

Annie Page of the Little Rock Community died on Friday, July 29, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center of Pee Dee. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 2325 Worship Street Little Rock, S.C.