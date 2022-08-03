Back-To-School Prayer Event Set For Thursday, August 4th

District Elder Tommy Pittman , Sr., President of the Empowerment in Action Organization, is inviting the citizens of Dillon County to join them in their upcoming community event. They are calling for an evening of citywide prayer.

The organization is made up of local ministers who care about their community and most are also part of the Dillon County Ministerial Alliance. They invite all ministers to help them stand up for Christ and against violence.

Not only are they calling all ministers, they are calling all churches, schools, school officials, staff, students, parents, day cares, afterschool programs and any agency or organization that involves our children thay we may pray over them for a safe and productive school year.

This event is scheduled for Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Dillon County Courthouse at 6:00 p.m.

It is their sincere prayer that you all will make this event a priority as we combat evil with love and proclaim the message of Jesus Christ.