Red Cross Assisting Fire Victims

Dillon, S.C. July 29, 2022 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on June Scott Rd in Dillon, was damaged by a fire. The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

It’s officially summer and we’ve already experienced extreme heat this year. That means it’s time to prepare for more potential extreme heat. Extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe weather event in the U.S., with high temperatures and humidity claiming the lives of more than 600 people annually. The majority of South Carolina counties are at high risk for this hazard.

Those more at risk during extreme heat events include adults age 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants, children, and athletes. Take action to prepare loved ones and our communities for extreme heat and related power outages.