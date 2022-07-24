Notice of Unsafe Building: 800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Dillon, South Carolina 29536

CITY OF DILLON

401 WEST MAIN STREET,

DILLON, S.C. 29536

(843) 774-0040

NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING

OWNER OF RECORD: Rownd & Son, Inc., P.O. Box 1126, Dillon, S.C. 29536

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Dillon, South Carolina 29536

TMS# 059-02-02-008

TM# 059-02-02-009

Pursuant to the STANDARD UNSAFE BUILDING ABATEMENT CODE as adopted by the City of Dillon, S.C. Code of Ordinances, you are hereby given notice that the structure located at 800 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Dillon, S.C. 29536, MUST BE REPAIRED to meet the City of Dillon Code of Ordinances and the International Building Codes OR BE DEMOLISHED. The structure has been deemed UNSAFE by the City of Dillon Building Inspector for one or more of the following conditions as circled below such that the life, health, property or safety of its occupant or the general public are endangered.

1. Any means of egress or portion thereof is not of adequate size or is not arranged to provide a safe path of travel in case of fire or panic.

2. Any means of egress or portion thereof, such as but not limited to fire doors, closing devises and fire resistive ratings, is in disrepair or in a dilapidated or nonnworking condition such that the means of egress could be rendered unsafe in a case of fire or panic.

3. The stress in any material, member or portion thereof, due to all imposed loads including dead load exceeds the stresses allowed in the International Building Codes for new buildings.

4. The building, structure or portion thereof has been damaged by fire, flood, earthquake, wind or other cause to the extent that the structural integrity of the building or structure is less than it was prior to damage and is less on, and all costs thereof charged to the owner of record.

Any person(s) holding a legal interest in the property cited above may make a written appeal to the City of Dillon Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice. Failure to appeal this notice within thirty (30) days constitutes a waiver of all rights to an administrative hearing.

This building has been deemed UNSAFE and its use or occupancy has been prohibited by the Building Inspector. The building or structure poses an immediate danger and must be vacated immediately.

ARTHUR JACKSON

CITY OF DILLON BUILDING INSPECTOR

BENNY GENWRIGHT, MBL

DIRECTOR OF CODE ENFORCEMENT & PLANNING