Notice of Sale: CASE NO. 2022CP1700083

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2022CP1700083

NOTICE OF SALE

21st Mortgage Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Kevin Thompson and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles,

Defendant(s),

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of 21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Kevin Thompson and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles I, Frank Clay Swaggard, Special Referee, for Dillon County, will sell on August 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the Dillon County Courthouse, Law Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon SC, 29536, to the highest bidder:

All of Lot 69, being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, shown on a plat of Dixie Acres Subdivision, Section II by Phillip B. Culbreth, RLS, dated 08/05/1986 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon county in Plat Book 20, Page 146.

Derivation: THIS BEING the same property conveyed to the Mortgagor herein by deed from Toni Johnson Farrier dated June 3, 2020 and recorded on June 22, 2020 in Book 668 at Page 34 in the Dillon County Register of Deeds Office.

TMS #: 033-00-00-291

Mobile Home: 1999 GOLD VIN: GCW181399NCAB

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the former highest bidder).

Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order.

No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before the foreclosure sale date.

NOTICE: ANYONE THAT ATTENDS WILL BE EXPECTED TO SOCIALLY DISTANCE.

The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 9.10 %per annum.

B. Lindsay Crawford, III (SC Bar# 6510)

Theodore von Keller (SC Bar# 5718)

B. Lindsay Crawford, IV (SC Bar# 101707)

Charley S. FitzSimons (SC Bar# 104326)

Crawford & von Keller, LLC

P.O. Box 4216, Columbia, SC 29240

Phone: 803-790-2626

Email: court@crawfordvk.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff