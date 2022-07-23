PHOTO GALLERY: 7-On-7 Football Underway

There are many high school football teams participating in the 7-on-7 football that is being held on Tuesday and Thursday throughout July at 10:00 a.m. at the Dillon High School football practice fields.

Teams such as Dillon, Lake View, Cheraw, Hartsville, Marion, Hannah-Pamplico, Lamar, and Conway from South Carolina. And, let’s not forget Lumberton from North Carolina.

Dillon High School has added Ryan Coleman as the strength and defensive line coach for the Wildcats while Lake View has added Kevin Hamilton as wide receivers coach for the Wild Gators.

As all of our area teams begin to prepare for the upcoming football season, one can enjoy watching these teams practice at the Dillon football practice fields.

(Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)