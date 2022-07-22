Fresh Beginnings Christian Center Hosts Vacation Bible School

Fresh Beginnings Christian Center hosted its Vacation Bible School the week of June 20-24 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

It was a tremendous success with an average of 58 kids from the ages of 4-18.

These age groups were broken up into 3 classes in which they were taught the Biblical teaching of creation and the making of man. The theme was Zoomerang: returning back to the value of life. Friday was fun day in which they enjoyed many games, activities, and much food. Fresh Beginnings Christian Center is located at 2220 Highway 9 West, Dillon The pastor is Pastor Ricky Gilchrist.