Dillon County Among South Carolina Counties With High Community Levels Of COVID-19

Dillon County is among the the counties in South Carolina with high community levels of COVID-19.

Residents are reminded to take the necessary precautions.

Remember to wear masks, wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer, social distance, get your COVID-19 vaccination shots and boosters, and take other precautions.

According to the SCDHEC page on Facebook®, “The CDC’s updated community levels map includes 32 counties with high levels of COVID-19 and 13 counties with medium levels. Counties with high community levels: Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Laurens, Greenwood, Abbeville, Newberry, Fairfield, Richland, Lexington, Edgefield, Aiken, Barnwell, Hampton, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg, Clarendon, Sumter, Horry, Marion, Florence, Dillon, Marlboro, and Chesterfield. Counties with medium community levels: McCormick, Saluda, Jasper, York, Chester, Lancaster, Kershaw, Lee, Darlington, Colleton, Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun In communities with medium levels of COVID-19, individuals who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as those who are regularly around immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to mask up, while it is optional for others.

In communities with high levels of COVID-19, masking is recommended in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.”