The Dillon Herald Holding Food Drive For Needy Veterans

The Dillon Herald is holding a food drive for Help For Veterans, Inc., a local charitable group who helps address food insecurity and other issues with local veterans.

Community Excellence has joined The Dillon Herald as a partner in this effort.

The food drive will last through Wednesday, August 17th. You may drop off items at The Dillon Herald office located at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon, (beside Bojangle’s) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to partner with us may collect items at their location. Please notify us if you need a collection box or if you would like to be listed as a drop-off point for items.

We will be accepting canned foods and other non-perishable food items with a current expiration date. Please do not bring expired items for us to discard.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Those who wish to make a monetary donation may send it to Help For Veterans, P.O. Box 1712, Dillon, S.C. 29536.Items will be distributed to needy veterans in Dillon County by Help For Veterans, Inc. members.

The rising costs of food and inflation are affecting everyone including some of our local veterans.

They need extra help to get through these hard economic times, and while many groups help out around the holidays, the summer months can be a particularly difficult time for needy veterans to make it through to the next holiday. This is where Help For Veterans steps in and attempts to help meet those needs.

If you would like more information about Help for Veterans, visit www.helpforveteransdillon.com.