Devin Wayne Miller, 28, died June 24, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon, SC, October 25, 1993, he was the son of Robbie Miller and Angela Ammons.

Survivors include his father, Robbie Miller (Kelsey Miller) of Dillon; mother, Angela Ammons of Lake View; sister, Taylor Lilly (Joshua Lilly) of Lake View, brothers, Seth Miller and Mason Miller, both of Dillon; grandmother, Mary Sue Ammons of Lake View; cousins, Desiree’ Andrews, William Miller, Jessica Miller, Victoria Reeves, Madison Batten, and Noah Allerton; aunts and uncles, Terri Charles (Mel Charles), Chris Miller (Stephanie Miller), and Christie Allerton (Michael Allerton).

Devin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Emma Jean Moore; grandfather, Jimmy Ammons; great-uncle, Buddy Moore, and uncle, Bill Miller.