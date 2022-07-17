NOTICE OF SALE
Dillon Storage Center
1107 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Dillon, SC 29536
(843) 350-8828
Personal property consisting of furniture, TVs, clothes, boxes, household goods and other personal property used in home, office or garage will be sold or otherwise disposed of at public sales on the dates & times indicated below to satisfy Owners Lien for rent & fees due in accordance with South Carolina Lien Law, Title 39, Chapter 20.
All items or spaces may not be available for sale.
Credit or debit cards ONLY for all purchases & tax resale certificates required, if applicable.
OWNER RETAINS THE RIGHT TO BID.
A32 Jacobs, Talisha Michelle
A49 Tyson, Laquasia
C11 Mcneil, Antasia
D35 Dotson, Kathryn
D48 Powell, Paul E
D58 Bennett, Winter
E15 Southern, Yolanda
Auction will be held at www.storageauctions.com and will end on or after 11:00 AM EST on 7/28/2022.
